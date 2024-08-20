Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Non-Fatal Shooting In Grey Lynn Justified

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a Police officer was justified in shooting a man who was in possession of a shotgun and had fired several shots at an unoccupied Grey Lynn address during an incident on 18 July 2022.

Police received multiple 111 calls from concerned neighbours as the incident unfolded and began coordinating a response, which included deploying the Eagle helicopter.

The most senior frontline officer deployed to the incident made a brief radio transmission that outlined how they intended to deal with the situation. This officer, along with two other officers, then approached the man, relying on commentary provided by Eagle.

When the officers reached the man, he was called upon to drop his weapon. The man ignored this instruction and began walking towards the officers, holding his shotgun in his right hand. He was shot once in the abdomen after taking a few steps.

The Authority interviewed Police staff involved in this incident, as well as non-Police witnesses. We found that the tactics adopted by Police were appropriate and that an officer was justified in shooting the man. However, there was a lack of coordination and communication between frontline staff and those working in the Emergency Communications Centre.

We also found that elements of post-shooting procedure were misunderstood, which had the potential to undermine the integrity of the Police investigation or breach Police policy.

