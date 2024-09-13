Investigation Recovers Tens Of Thousands In Tech

A Police investigation on the North Shore has quickly zeroed in on a pair of tech burglars.

In the process, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of devices have been recovered after a search warrant was executed this morning.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett says the devices had been quickly listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“A burglary had occurred at a Rosedale business overnight between Wednesday and Thursday,” he says.

“In the process the offenders had taken a significant number of tech devices including phones and tablets.”

The victim had noticed similar items uploaded for sale on social media.

Waitematā East Police were quickly on the case, with detectives, tactical crime, communities, and intel staff involved.

“Our staff executed the search warrant in Henderson this morning, recovering 50 devices that had been stolen.”

A man and woman, aged 22 and 20, have both been charged with receiving stolen property.

They are appearing in the North Shore District Court on Thursday next week.

“It’s a fantastic outcome that we’ve been able to recover this business’ items back,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bartlett says.

“This serves as a reminder if you are using Facebook Marketplace to buy or sell goods to remain vigilant on the platform.

“In many cases stolen items might be advertised as new at a good price, and as we say ‘if it’s too good to be true’, it probably is."

