Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waipara Fire Update

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:30 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are continuing to respond to a fire burning in a forestry block north of Waipara, North Canterbury.

Incident Commander Des Irving says following the use of drone mapping overnight, crews were able to determine the fire is now 85 hectares in size.

"The fire is still burning through trees within the forestry block and we had crews on the ground monitoring the fire overnight," says Des Irving.

"We will have multiple crews on site today working on reestablishing containment lines. They will be supported by heavy machinery and five helicopters.

"We are expecting strong winds this afternoon which could prove difficult conditions for firefighting, and we could see extreme fire behaviour at times," says Des Irving.

"With more warm and windy weather forecast for today we are asking people across Canterbury to not light any fires and to check old burn piles are fully extinguished."

Des Irving once again thanked the wider Hurunui community for its help and support.

"A special shout out to the Waipara Civil Defence Emergency Response team who cooked breakfast this morning for our firefighters who have been working hard to get the fire contained and under control."

Crews are expected to remain at the fire ground for the rest of the week.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 