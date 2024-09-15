Fatal Crash, SH2 Otoko
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on SH2/Matawai Road yesterday.
Emergency services were
called to a single vehicle crash just after
4:45pm.
One person died a short time after being
transported to hospital, a further two people were taken to
hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
