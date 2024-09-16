National Gravel Bed River Project’s Final Findings Due Out

6 September 2024

The results of a four-year Gravel Bed Rivers (GBR) National Research Project will be presented in Blenheim on 10 September.

Funded by the MBIE Endeavour Fund with contributions from Marlborough District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Environment Canterbury, the study has looked at three rivers - the Wairau, the Ngaruroro in Hawke’s Bay and the Selwyn/Waikirikiri in mid-Canterbury.

“The study has aimed to provide a better understanding of how braided rivers such as the Wairau interact with groundwater systems including the Wairau Aquifer,” Council’s Senior Environmental Scientist - Groundwater Peter Davidson said.

Lincoln Agritech hydrologist Scott Wilson will present the findings of the project at a public presentation titled ‘How the Wairau River fills our aquifer (or not).’

Where and when

Where: Marlborough Research Centre Research Theatre, 85 Budge Street, Blenheim

When: 10 September from 6pm to 7.30pm.

