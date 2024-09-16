Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Serious Crash, Makikihi - Canterbury

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) near Mikikihi, Waimate.

Police were called about 6.05am.

Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.

Traffic management will be in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

