Serious Crash, Makikihi - Canterbury
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) near
Mikikihi, Waimate.
Police were called about
6.05am.
Initial reports suggest there have been
serious injuries.
Traffic management will be in place,
and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
