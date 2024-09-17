Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Share It About – Park Further Out

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 8:50 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Image/Supplied.

Parking zones and tariffs in central Blenheim change on 1 October, encouraging commuters to park on the fringes to distribute parking more evenly across the CBD.

Tariffs in the outer carparks will decrease, to incentivise people to use those for all day parking. Meanwhile, car parks in the inner circle will be limited to four hours to encourage faster turnover and support local retail and business activity.

The changes are part of Council’s 2024-2034 Long Term Plan, designed to reduce congestion and help revitalise the inner CBD.

The outer zone carparks, including the Railway Station and Stadium 2000, will see tariffs drop to $1 per hour with a daily cap of $4. The inner zone car parks, including Queen Street, High Street and Wynen Street will increase from $1.80 to $2 an hour with a maximum parking time of four hours.

“These changes will give everyone a fair chance and allow people to choose a parking zone that best suits them,” Councillor Brian Dawson said.

“The aim is to encourage long-term parkers to use carparks just outside the central area, which have consistently low occupancy levels. This means someone wanting to just return a book to the library for example, should be able to find a park.”

Clr Dawson emphasised the need for the elderly or those with reduced mobility to be able to access facilities such as the library or healthcare providers. It was essential they could easily walk to these places so faster turnover of the inner CBD carparks was encouraged.

The first hour free will continue in all parking zones but must be activated by using a parking meter or the PayMyPark app. It is also important for people to ensure they use the correct meter for the zone they are parked in, including starting a new session if they move to a different zone.

Frequent parkers are encouraged to download the PayMyPark app which can be used to activate the first hour free, pay for parking or buy long stay coupons in Picton.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 