Police Acknowledge Verdict In Muchirahondo Trial, Christchurch

Police acknowledge the conviction of John Hope Muchirahondo on 17 charges of sexual violation in the High Court in Christchurch today.

“I would like to acknowledge the significant bravery and strength shown by the many complainants in this case.

Sharing their experiences with police and throughout the judicial process has required grit and courage. They have had their memories attacked and attempts made to discredit their account. They have withstood the challenges and their voices heard. They should be incredibly proud of their actions and I hope these verdicts bring some measure of peace and closure.

I would also like to acknowledge the professionalism and tenacity of the investigation team and Crown prosecutors, and thank them for their tireless work on this case.

And finally, I would like to thank the members of the jury, for their careful attention and deliberations throughout this trial.

The New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey (Ministry of Justice, 2023) findings estimate that more than one in three New Zealand women experience one or more incidents of sexual assault in their lifetime. I encourage any person who would like some advice or would like to report a sexual assault to contact police.”

Muchirahondo will appear at a sentencing hearing on 13 December 2024.

