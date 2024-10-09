Water-related Death, Southland
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has has died following a water-related incident
yesterday in the Milford Sound, Southland.
Emergency
services were alerted to two people in need of assistance in
the water at around 12.50pm.
Another person received
minor injuries.
Our thoughts are with the man’s
family during this difficult time.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more