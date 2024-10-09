Water-related Death, Southland

A man has has died following a water-related incident yesterday in the Milford Sound, Southland.

Emergency services were alerted to two people in need of assistance in the water at around 12.50pm.

Another person received minor injuries.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

