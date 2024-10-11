Woman Arrested After Christchurch Incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie:

A woman has been charged after a man suffered critical injuries in Christchurch overnight.

About 10.30pm, a taxi driver arrived at a fastfood restaurant on Memorial Avenue to seek help after being stabbed several times. The victim suffered critical injuries but is now serious but stable condition in hospital.

About 15 minutes after Police were called, the alleged offender was taken into custody at a nearby hotel.

Cordons were in place overnight and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police will have an ongoing presence in the area today while a scene examination is carried out, but we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A 46-year-old Auckland woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241011/2985.

