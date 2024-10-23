Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Tronpost For Spring Gardens

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 11:15 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Just in time for planting spring vegetables and sprucing up gardens, Council’s Resource Recovery team is giving out a limited amount of free Tronpost on Saturday 2 November.

Tronpost is compost made locally at the Hampton Downs compost facility from Hamilton's kerbside food scraps and green waste.

Hamilton City Council’s Operate and Maintain Unit Director Tania Hermann said the Tronpost event promotes the benefits of using the kerbside food scraps bin.

“We gave out 9000kg of Tronpost at last year's event. We’re hosting our free Tronpost event again this year to spread awareness of how our kerbside food scraps are repurposed and turned into compost to provide nutrients for gardens,” said Hermann.

Hamiltonians saved 4,409,000kg of food scraps from going to landfill by using their kerbside food scraps bin between October 2023 - September 2024. That’s equivalent to about 735 elephants, and up from 3,932,000kg the previous year.

“The average number of kerbside food scrap bins we empty has increased from 37% to 38% in the past year, which is great to see. Even a 1% increase can mean over 400,000kg more food waste gets saved and reused. 

“I’d like to see even more of the community using their food scraps bin so we can create more wonderful Tronpost by diverting food scraps from the landfill,” said Hermann.

The event meets the goals of Council’s 2024-2030 Waste Management and Minimisation Plan to reduce what enters the waste stream and increase resource recovery.

Attendees must bring their own bucket to be filled with Tronpost by the Resource Recovery team. Bags or cardboard boxes are hard to manage and won't be accepted. Each person will be able to receive up to 20L with a maximum of 60L per vehicle (for cars with multiple people).

Event details 

When: Saturday 2 November 2024, 8am - 12pm 

Where: Hamilton Organic Centre, Wickham Street, Frankton

More details on kerbside food scraps can be found at fightthelandfill.co.nz.

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
