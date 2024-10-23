Road Closure, Onehunga - Auckland City
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Parts of Captain Springs Road and Church Road in Onehunga
are closed while emergency services respond to an incident
in the area this afternoon.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area and expect delays while the incident is
resolved.
