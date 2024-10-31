Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Response To IPCA Findings

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings into an incident where Police fired at an armed driver during a lengthy pursuit around Auckland’s Southern Motorway and Great South Road.

The IPCA found Police were not justified in shooting at the armed offender in one of three confrontations with the armed offender on 30 September 2021.

The pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, began in Ōtāhuhu as Police started to pursue a man who had breached his electronically monitored bail while on firearms charges.

The driver abandoned the vehicle on the Southern Motorway, and got into another vehicle driven by another man. From the passenger seat, he pointed a firearm at a police officer’s vehicle.

At an intersection in Ellerslie, the offender again pointed a firearm at the police officer, who then fired several shots without hitting the armed man.

The IPCA found the officer was not justified in shooting at him on this occasion due to the risk of hitting the driver and members of the public.

A few minutes later in Hillsborough, both men abandoned the vehicle - which had run out of petrol - and fled on foot.

The same officer continued to pursue the armed man on foot, towards a house in Hillsborough. He fired four shots at the armed man, who sustained serious injuries. Although injured at the time, he continued to resist arrest.

The IPCA found that the officer was justified in shooting at the man on this occasion and acknowledged the officer had demonstrated considerable bravery in taking the lead role in responding to the threat the armed offender posed to officers.

Relieving Auckland City District Commander, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, says Police staff make quick decisions in high-pressure, dynamic situations every day.

“This was a dangerous incident that played out across the city. The officer involved only had seconds to decide on their actions, and thankfully no one else was hurt or killed that day.

“Our staff are reminded of our policies around fleeing vehicles and pursuits involving firearms, and the risk that discharging a firearm poses.”

