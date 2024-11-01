Arrest Made Following Indecent Assault, Manukau
Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been arrested after an indecent assault in
Goodwood Heights last week.
Police were notified of
the assault around 8pm on Friday 25 October.
We would
like to thank those members of the public who came forward
with information, leading to an arrest being
made.
Charges are being
considered.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more