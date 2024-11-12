Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Electronic Card Transactions: October 2024

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts
All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

October 2024 month
Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the October 2024 month (compared with September 2024) were:

  • spending in the retail industries increased 0.6 percent ($39 million)
  • spending in the core retail industries increased 0.6 percent ($35 million).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Electronic card transactions: October 2024 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/electronic-card-transactions-october-2024
  • CSV files for download : https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
