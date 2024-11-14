Police Investigating Suspicious Fire In Hastings

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at a residential property in Hastings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the vacant house on Lowe Street at around 3am today.

Initial enquiries suggest people were seen running away from the house a short time before.

Police would like to hear from any Lowe Street residents who may have CCTV footage which would assist our enquiries.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who heard or saw something which might be relevant, who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241114/5217.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

