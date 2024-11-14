New Police Officers Celebrate The Finish Line

Families and friends celebrated alongside newly attested constables at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this morning to watch 57 new police officers, parade out from their initial police training.

Twelve of the 57 graduates joined police because they had whānau already in police as constables, sergeants, senior sergeants, detectives, and one as a Minister of Transport.

Constable Alexandra Baskin has known she wanted to be a police officer since she was seven. Her great grandfather on her father’s side, George Baskin was a police officer in both Ireland and New Zealand, and on her mother’s side her great grandfather, Fred Hackett was the Minister of Transport from 1947-1949.

Alex says, “It’s been an honour and privilege to train for something I’ve wanted for so long and I am excited to embark on my new policing career."

Constable Baskin will be based in Bay of Plenty.

From cooking fries to arresting guys is the career trajectory for top prize-winner Constable Andre Matson. The Wellington-bound officer was a former McDonald’s fast food restaurant employee and achieved an engineering qualification prior to joining Police.

He says, “Today is the beginning of our journey in the New Zealand Police, but for all of us graduating, there are many people who have sacrificed and worked very hard to allow us to be here, and we are very grateful. We could not have done it without you - thank you.”

As top award winner of the wing, Constable Andre Matson was presented with the korowai to wear on parade by Commissioner Tania Kura.

The recipient of the Commissioner’s award for Leadership, Etham Holtz, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu, was previously a carpet and vinyl layer before deciding to join police. Etham thanked his fellow wing-mates, “I am very humbled – every accomplishment I have made is a direct result of support, guidance, and teamwork from each of you.

We’ve all joined a proud organisation and have pledged to uphold our core values and principals. Police is a whanau that embraces our differences and one which brings out our individual and team strengths.”

He also thanked patron Zion Armstrong. “Hearing your story changed me and it’s amazing how one police officer changed the trajectory of your life. I want to be that police officer for my community. We, as wing 379 will be those police officers for our communities.”

Constable Holtz and will be starting his career in Northland.

All Awards: Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Andre Matson, posted to Wellington District. Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student: Constable Kieran Ball, posted to Canterbury District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Etham Holtz, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu, posted to Northland District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Ameliane Nolier Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Arawa and Tainui, is posted to Central District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Jarrod Morrissey, Te Rarawa, is posted to Counties Manukau District. Firearms Award: Constable Callum Clark, posted to Counties Manukau District.

Deployment: The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts the week beginning Monday, 25 November 2024 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables. Northland 6, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 20 and broken down as follows: Auckland 1, Waitematā - 5, Counties Manukau - 14, Waikato - 3, Bay of Plenty - 6, Eastern - 3, Central - 3, Wellington - 9, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 2, Southern - 3.

Demographics: 26.9 percent are female, 73.1 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 55.5 percent of the wing, with Māori 21.5 percent, Pasifika 10.5 percent, Asian 7 percent, LAAM 1.9 percent and Other 3.6 percent.

379 Wing Patron Zion Armstrong is a successful, highly regarded business leader and former athlete. In his time as an athlete Zion became a New Zealand champion and record-holder in the 400m hurdles and represented New Zealand at the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. Through his athletics links he started working in the sportswear industry at the age of 16. Zion later joined Adidas, where he climbed through the company ranks working in Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the US before being named president for Adidas North America. Zion’s life could have gone down a very different track if it wasn’t for the help of a Kiwi cop and athletics coach (the late Ross Dallow – father of Wing 376 patron Simon Dallow) who showed him a different path. Zion has never forgotten the impact of his first mentor and during his career has always worked to help anyone who asks for it. During his two decades offshore, and now back in New Zealand since 2022, he has used his Māori and Pacific values to connect and empower teams, foster a diverse and inclusive culture, and grow talent. He believes if you put people first, results will always follow.

