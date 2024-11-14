Road Closed Following Crash, South Road, Dunedin - Southern

Alastair Thompson: Google's Support For Democracy And Media In NZ | Part 2 - Google & Scoop; A Brief History

Scoop is not at all annoyed with Google about their current position on the Digital Bargaining Bill. For us the villains here are the two largest digital publishers, NZME and STUFF, who have pushed for this bill, and who appear to be unconcerned about the consequences of their actions for smaller publishers such as us.