Road Closed Following Crash, South Road, Dunedin - Southern
Thursday, 14 November 2024, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle
crash on South Road, Dunedin.
Police were called about
3pm.
The road is completely blocked and is currently
closed.
Please avoid the area, or expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more