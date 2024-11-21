Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2024

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths of people resident in New Zealand that are registered during a given period, along with selected fertility and mortality rates. They may differ from statistics presented elsewhere that relate to all births and deaths registered in New Zealand or to births and deaths occurring during a given period.

Key facts

In the year ended September 2024 compared with the year ended September 2023:

there were 58,047 live births registered, up from 56,943

there were 37,941 deaths registered, up from 37,569

the total fertility rate was 1.56 births per woman, down from 1.57

the infant mortality rate was 4.91 deaths per 1,000 live births, up from 3.53.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Births and deaths: Year ended September 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/births-and-deaths-year-ended-september-2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

