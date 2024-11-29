Fire Permits Cancelled For Ahuriri-Heretaunga Fire Zone As Conditions Dry Out

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has taken the step of revoking fire permits issued to applicants in the Ahuriri-Heretaunga fire zone in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says this is because the area is drying out faster due to hotter, drier conditions.

"Ahuriri-Heretaunga is one of four fire zones in Hawke’s Bay which moved from an open to restricted fire season on 11 November," he says.

"A restricted season means that people have to apply for permits to light fires, and they must meet requirements to keep those fires under control.

"When we issued the permits, our evidence and data showed that planned fires would be acceptable if they were managed as required. However, weather conditions have changed and our analysis shows the risk of any fire in that particular area is currently too high to allow any kind of fire activity," Glen Varcoe says.

"We are taking these precautions to keep people and their property safe, and to protect our environment. As such, permits initially issued to people in Ahuriri-Heretaunga are now cancelled due to these dry conditions.

"If you’re not sure which zone you’re in, go to www.checkitsalright.nz, where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

