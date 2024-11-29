Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Permits Cancelled For Ahuriri-Heretaunga Fire Zone As Conditions Dry Out

Friday, 29 November 2024, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has taken the step of revoking fire permits issued to applicants in the Ahuriri-Heretaunga fire zone in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says this is because the area is drying out faster due to hotter, drier conditions.

"Ahuriri-Heretaunga is one of four fire zones in Hawke’s Bay which moved from an open to restricted fire season on 11 November," he says.

"A restricted season means that people have to apply for permits to light fires, and they must meet requirements to keep those fires under control.

"When we issued the permits, our evidence and data showed that planned fires would be acceptable if they were managed as required. However, weather conditions have changed and our analysis shows the risk of any fire in that particular area is currently too high to allow any kind of fire activity," Glen Varcoe says.

"We are taking these precautions to keep people and their property safe, and to protect our environment. As such, permits initially issued to people in Ahuriri-Heretaunga are now cancelled due to these dry conditions.

"If you’re not sure which zone you’re in, go to www.checkitsalright.nz, where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 