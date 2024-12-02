New Board Chair Appointed For ChristchurchNZ

Dr Therese Arseneau (Photo/Supplied) Lauren Quaintance (Photo/Supplied)



Lauren Quaintance has been appointed as the new chair of the ChristchurchNZ board for a three-year term. She replaces Dr Therese Arseneau, the founding board chair, who is stepping down after serving eight years. She retired at the city’s sustainable economic development agency’s board meeting on Friday, November 29.

“As someone who has chosen Ōtautahi as my home I believe the city has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to maximise the investment in its new infrastructure and confirm Christchurch’s reputation as a place that people want to live, work, invest and play,” said Quaintance.

“Ultimately ChristchurchNZ has one goal – to drive sustainable economic growth for the city and help its people and businesses to thrive now and into the future. I’m looking forward to supporting the board of ChristchurchNZ to guide the organisation as it continues to deliver exceptional value for the city’s ratepayers.”

Quaintance, who was appointed to the board in 2023, has been the deputy chair as well as chair of the People and Culture Committee and is an experienced director and executive with a diverse range of domestic and international experience.

She is also an Independent Director on the boards of NZX-listed Turners Automotive Group, DPL Insurance, and the Crusaders.

Quaintance’s executive experience includes Chief Media and Data Officer for Sky Television Limited, General Manager of Travel for Fairfax Media in Australia as well as co-founding a Sydney-based content marketing agency that was acquired by News Corp.

She has been responsible for developing digital content marketing strategies for leading brands in Australia and New Zealand such as Microsoft and IAG and brings strong expertise in the visitor economy, having worked for more than a dozen destination marketing agencies including Tourism NZ and Tourism Australia as well as cruise brands and airlines. She was recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year at the B&T Women in Media Awards in Australia in 2018, holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University (US) and is a Chartered Fellow of the NZ Institute of Directors.

Arseneau said she felt the timing was right to step down.

“I’m proud of what ChristchurchNZ has achieved and of the progress both it and the city have made. When ChristchurchNZ was formed by the Christchurch City Council, it was following an intentional strategy to use all the levers the city had to attract people and build back better. Now, Ōtautahi Christchurch is the most modern, future-proofed, and thriving city in New Zealand and its momentum is growing, including leading the country in migration numbers for the past six years and growing businesses at twice the national rate.”

The competitive selection process was run by Christchurch City Holdings Limited.

