Truck Crash Blocks Okara Drive

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash on Okara Drive, Whangārei this morning.

Police were notified of the truck crash, near the intersection of Okara Drive and Porowini Aveune, at about 9.10am.

Okara Drive is currently blocked between Porowini and Commerce streets.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

One person has been treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media