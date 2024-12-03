Bridge Work Coming Up On Arthur's Pass Route, SH73

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) encourages people travelling between the West Coast and Canterbury on SH73, the Arthur’s Pass route, to check the dates they are travelling in advance.

There will be delays in December – up to an hour - at two key bridges – on different days. People can check the NZTA Journey Planner or Traffic and Travel pages to see where delays could be encountered on the trip: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

McGrath Creek Bridge, SH73 near Arthur’s Pass

At McGrath Creek Bridge near Arthur’s Pass, contractors will be installing new bridge beams (to make the bridge wider and eventually into two lanes) over three days in December, Tuesday to Thursday, 10-12 December, between 10 am and 3 pm.

This bridge will reopen at the top of each hour between 10 am and 3 pm to let traffic through in either direction, so drivers could face up to an hour’s delay.

McGrath Creek Bridge, close to Arthur’s Pass village (Photo/Supplied)

Location of this bridge below – on the first big bend uphill of Arthur’s Pass (Photo/Supplied)

Bealey Bridge at the entrance to Arthur’s Pass, hourly openings Sunday night

The Bealey River Bridge is getting its handrails repaired over one Sunday night 15 December. The crew will be on site 6pm to 6am with the first closure for 50 minutes at 7.10 pm and the last one at 5.10 am.

Overnight and evening drivers between the West Coast and Canterbury need to factor in the delays on that night. The bridge will be open as usual up till 7.10 pm on 15 December.

Photo/Supplied

Quite a lot of work happening in the lead-in to Christmas

There is likely to be other work occurring on the Canterbury-West Coast highway network with Stop/Go control (5-10 minute delays) in the lead-in to the Christmas shut-down. Drivers travelling between the West Coast/Buller and Canterbury, or Canterbury and Nelson should allow a bit more time for these minor additional worksites, pack some cold drinks and snacks and enjoy some chill time.

Electronic signs at each end of SH73 in places like Kumara Junction, Arthur’s Pass, Stillwater, Otira and Springfield will let people know the open hours that day.

The Lewis Pass via Waipara and Reefton, SH7, is the alternative route adding around an hour to the journey between Canterbury and the West Coast.

Any changes to route availability will be updated on the Journey Planner at all times. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

