Serious Crash, Little Wanganui - Tasman
Monday, 9 December 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have been notified of a serious
single-vehicle crash on the Karamea Highway, Little
Wanganui.
Police were called about
1.20pm.
Traffic management will be in place, and
motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
