Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Justice For Greyhounds - SAFE Celebrates Greyhound Racing Ban

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 4:22 pm
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE is elated with the Government's announcement today that it will ban greyhound racing in New Zealand.

"Today marks the end of an era of exploitation," says Campaign Manager Emma Brodie.

"We are relieved the Government is finally bringing an end to a practice responsible for the prolonged suffering of thousands of dogs."

"Greyhounds will finally have the opportunity to live a life full of love, comfort, and safety."

The Deputy Prime Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters, who also serves as Racing Minister, announced today that greyhound racing in New Zealand will be banned after a 20-month phase-out period.

SAFE believes this outcome reflects a growing recognition that New Zealanders won’t stand for cruelty disguised as entertainment.

"This victory belongs to everyone who has campaigned for better lives for greyhounds," says Brodie. "The phase-out is a testament to the power of collective action and compassion."

"Moving forward, the Government must now ensure a smooth transition for greyhounds, supporting their rehabilitation and rehoming into permanent loving homes where they belong," says Brodie.

Minister Peters also introduced the Racing Industry (Unlawful Destruction of Specified Greyhounds) Amendment Bill, to be passed under urgency. The bill will prevent the unnecessary killing of dogs during the transition period.

"SAFE welcomes this critical measure to protect greyhounds from unnecessary death during this phase-out period. We remain committed to working with our partner organisations to assist with the smooth transition for greyhounds into ," says Brodie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This is a truly historic day for animal rights in Aotearoa. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood with us in the campaign to end greyhound racing. Together, we have achieved a monumental step forward for animals."

Note:

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 