Police Issue Appeal Over Missing Playground In Henderson
Who would steal a childcare centre’s playground?
It’s a question
Waitematā West Police would like to find out as an
appeal
is issued over a burglary at a Henderson centre.
During the weekend, thieves have stolen a
number of items from Te Kōhanga
Reo o Te Ngākau Mahana.
Those items include slides, climbing
structures and ladders from the
children’s play area.
Detective Sergeant Anna Freestone, from the
Waitematā West Tactical Crime
Unit, describes the burglary as a “thoughtless act”, which leaves around
30 children without outdoor play equipment.
“We believe the offending has taken place
between 4.30pm on Friday
afternoon and 7am on Sunday.
“The offender, or offenders, came into the
centre on Smythe Road and
removed several items.”
It is estimated the equipment is valued at
around $5000. Included in the list
are bridges, blocks and a circular swing.
“These aren’t exactly small
items and would have required a vehicle to
transport them,” Detective Sergeant Freestone says.
“I’m
asking anyone who saw something that stood out as odd or
didn’t
look right, to contact us.”
Police are
also appealing to anyone who might be offered playground
equipment
to buy, or given as a gift, to be cautious.
Detective Sergeant Freestone says: “We
want to hear from anyone that
might find themselves in a situation like this, and they suspect it’s the
stolen equipment.
“It’s pretty appalling that people
would think to target such an
important place such as a childcare centre.
“Our message to the offenders is
this – think about the children and
return this equipment.”
Information can be provided by updating Police online now or by calling 105.
Please reference the file number 241209/0008.
Alternatively, you can
report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.