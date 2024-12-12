CCTV Sought In Naenae Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:

The investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Naenae is progressing, thanks to an influx of information from the public.

About 3.15pm on Tuesday 10 December, Police received calls from members of the public that a person had been shot outside an address in Seddon Street. A nearby Police patrol arrived to find the 39-year-old victim lying on the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

Witnesses report a brief verbal altercation taking place between the victim and another male, prior to the shooting occurring. The man involved left the scene with associates prior to Police arrival. He is described as approximately 30 years old, of large build, with full facial tattoos, and was wearing dark clothing.

We believe the offender fled the scene in a black 2008 Mercedes saloon vehicle, registration KRP453. The car was located that day in Judd Crescent, a short distance from Seddon Street.

The investigation team is making inroads into the investigation. We want to thank the Naenae community for the information that has been provided. Our goal is to get the offender off the streets and deliver justice for the victim.

A key piece of our work now is establishing the where the Mercedes was prior to this violent incident and its movements immediately after. We are asking all Naenae residents with street-front CCTV cameras or persons who have dashcams that were travelling through Naenae on Tuesday to please make contact with us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen the car previously including days leading up to this incident or had any recent concerns about behaviour around Seddon Street, Judd Street, or Wood Street.

If you have any information, no matter how big or small, please let us know. Update us online now [1] or call 105. Please use the reference number 241210/3356 and quote Operation Ratio.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

