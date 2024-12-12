Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire Restrictions Spread Further Across Southern Hawke’s Bay

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fires in Tararua East and Tararua West will be restricted from 8am on Friday 13 December until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

Hawke's Bay fire zones outlined in black / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Group Manager Tony Kelly says the restricted fire zone now covers most of Hawke’s Bay as a result of the increasing fire risk on the East Coast.

"Constant warm temperatures and constant wind in Hawke’s Bay means that the dry conditions are becoming more widespread," he says.

"We continue to monitor conditions throughout the district to make sure we’re setting the right level of restrictions to keep our people and property safe from fires."

From Friday, the following restrictions will be in place in Hawke’s Bay:

- Fires prohibited in Heretaunga-Ahuriri, Tukituki East, Tukituki West, Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast

- Fires restricted in Tararua Central, Tararua East, Tararua West, Wairoa Coast, Te Haroto and Esk-Tutaekuri

- Open fire season in Tararua South, Pahiatua, and Eketāhuna.

During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control.

"We need to point out that this includes roasting lamb tails outdoors," Tony Kelly says.

"The fire risk in the district is already very high, and winds increase the likelihood of fires spreading if they get started.

"If you’re thinking about having a fire, always go to checkitsalright.nz first and follow the guidance. It will tell you what the fire season is where you are, what conditions you need to comply with when lighting a fire, or if it’s permitted at all."

