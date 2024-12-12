Lambton Quay Is Getting Some TLC

WCC Transport (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington City Council is coordinating the closure of Lambton Quay and its side streets to vehicles for three days and four nights in early January so critical maintenance, including fixing the pipes, can be done.

This temporary closure responds to a significant number of requests from partners, stakeholders and other organisations to do maintenance along Lambton Quay.

The road will be closed to vehicles between Bowen Street and Willis Street from 7pm Sunday 5 January until 7am Thursday 9 January 2025. Pedestrians will have full access during this time.

Council’s Manager Transport & Infrastructure Brad Singh says the temporary closure will allow all the critical maintenance work for 2025 to be done round-the-clock in just three days and four nights.

“Officers chose what is traditionally the quietest time of the year to minimise disruption. They have also been working closely with residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ensure they have adequate notice and can plan accordingly.

“Once the work is completed, Wellingtonians and visitors to the city can enjoy a well maintained, fully operational and bustling Lambton Quay.

“There will also be significant cost savings by having a combined traffic management plan,” adds Brad.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Work will happen day and night, and while some activities may be disruptive, measures will be taken to reduce disturbance as much as possible.

First Retail Group Ltd Managing Director Chris Wilkinson commends this approach which has taken into account the needs of stakeholders and will deliver work as considerately as possible.

“There’s never an ideal time for works that can be disruptive, but this concerted approach will ensure our premier shopping precinct is looking and performing the best it can be for the busy year ahead.

“We’ve seen the success of similar initiatives elsewhere in the city. This provides confidence for businesses that this approach will deliver the best outcomes possible by concentrating activity and returning the refreshed streetscape, quickly and efficiently to its eager audience.”

Metlink buses will be diverted to temporary bus stops along the Harbour Quays and Featherston Street. Metlink will provide more information when the temporary stops have been finalised next week.

Loading zones, taxi ranks and mobility parks will be relocated too, with more information to be available soon.

Council officers are letting businesses know about the work plan over the next few days, and will be keeping them and the public informed throughout.

Work being done includes:

· Fixing leaks and water maintenance

· Street light repairs

· Utility reinstatements

· Underground investigation

· Tree trimming

· Resurfacing, repainting of road markings

· Road and street furniture maintenance

· Street cleaning

· Graffiti removal

Full list of road closures:

· Lambton Quay (LQ) between Willis St and Bowen Street

· Panama Street, between Lambton Quay and Featherston Street

· Brandon Street, between Lambton Quay and Featherston Street

· Johnston Street, between Lambton Quay and Featherston Street

· Waring Taylor Street, between Lambton Quay and Maginnity Street, and

· Stout Street, between Lambton Quay and Ballance Street

© Scoop Media

