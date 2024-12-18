Road Closure, Emerson Street, Napier - Eastern

Police advise Napier residents to avoid the north end of Emerson Street near Hastings Street, which is cordoned while Police deal with an incident in the area reported at around 3.15am.

Traffic management is in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Further information will be issued proactively when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

