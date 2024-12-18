Road Closure, Emerson Street, Napier - Eastern
Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise Napier residents to avoid the north end of
Emerson Street near Hastings Street, which is cordoned while
Police deal with an incident in the area reported at around
3.15am.
Traffic management is in place and the road is
expected to be closed for some time.
Further
information will be issued proactively when
available.
