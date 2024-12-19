Body Located In Waikato River Believed To Be Person Reported Missing

Police can confirm that a body was located in the Waikato River on Tuesday 17 December and, while formal identification procedures are still to be completed, it is believed to be the person reported missing in the river on Saturday 14 December.

At 7.45pm on Saturday 14 December Police were advised that a man had jumped off Pukete Bridge into the Waikato River, and could not be found.

Despite extensive searching that night and over subsequent days on the river and along the riverbank, the man was not located.

The family of the missing man have been notified and Police are providing them with support at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

