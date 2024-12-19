Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 6, Kingston

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now advise one person has died and several others are injured, following a crash on State Highway 6 this afternoon.

The crash, involving two cars and a tour bus, was reported to Police at 4.05pm.

A person from one of the cars was confirmed deceased at the scene and at least two others are reported to have critical injuries.

At least two people from the bus are reported to have serious injuries and a number of other people have moderate injuries.

State Highway 6 north of Kingston is expected to remain closed for several hours. Motorists are urged to delay travel where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 