Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 6, Kingston

Police can now advise one person has died and several others are injured, following a crash on State Highway 6 this afternoon.

The crash, involving two cars and a tour bus, was reported to Police at 4.05pm.

A person from one of the cars was confirmed deceased at the scene and at least two others are reported to have critical injuries.

At least two people from the bus are reported to have serious injuries and a number of other people have moderate injuries.

State Highway 6 north of Kingston is expected to remain closed for several hours. Motorists are urged to delay travel where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

