Name Release: Fatal Crash, Morrison Road, Pukekawa

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Morrison Road, Pukekawa on 15 December.

He was Anthony Nelson Botica, aged 28 of Pukekawa.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

