Name Release, Fatal Crash, Mokoia

Rohaan
Thomas (Photo/Supplied)
Police can
now release the name of the person who died in a crash on
South Road, Mokoia on Sunday 5 January.
He was
20-year-old Rohaan Thomas, from Palmerston
North.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
Canadians can take a while to get angry – but when they finally do, watch out. Canada has been falling out of love with Justin Trudeau for years, and his exit has to be the least surprising news event of the New Year. On recent polling, Trudeau’s Liberal party has the support of only 16% of the voting public, which is the lowest approval rating recorded by the Liberals, in their entire 157 years of existence. Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s right hand woman resigned three weeks ago, his chosen successor has declined the job, and by Christmas, his own party has turned on him.
Survivors of abuse in care endured unimaginable harm and trauma, yet many describe feeling re-traumatised by the redress process and the ongoing delays in implementing a system that delivers justice.
Ōnuku Rūnanga is calling on Akaroa residents to see sense and back a long-overdue wastewater treatment upgrade without delay. Akaroa’s wastewater has been treated and discharged into the harbour at the bottom of the historic and sacred Takapūneke Reserve since the 1960s.
Beloved police officer, Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming will be farewelled with a special funeral service at 1pm on Thurs 6 Jan at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson. With the blessing of her family the funeral service will be conducted with full Police honours. The 38-year veteran died after she and a colleague were struck by a vehicle in central Nelson in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Constables Shane Gordon and Michelle Hellyer recently returned from the World Natural Bodybuilding Champs in Canberra. Competing professionally for the first time, Michelle took out the Pro Miss Figure world title and Shane came fourth in the Pro Men’s physique category.
ACT MP Todd Stephenson is the sponsor of the End of Life Choice (Extended Eligibility) Amendment Bill, which would eliminate the need for a terminally ill individual seeking assisted dying services to prove they have only six months left to live, while maintaining all other protective measures.
Her decision to take a stand against the Labour Party’s anti-Māori and racist policies—crossing the floor and founding Te Pāti Māori—was a defining moment in our nation’s history. Today, Te Pāti Māori continues to uphold her vision and commitment to the tino rangatiratanga of our people.