Road Closed, Clarkville - Canterbury
Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A road in Clarkville, near Kaiapoi is closed following a
serious crash overnight.
Emergency services were
called to the single vehicle crash on Butchers Road about
12:10am.
Butchers Road is expected to remain closed
between Moodys Road and Christmas Road for much of the day,
while repairs to a power pole are
underway.
