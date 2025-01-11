Road Closed, Clarkville - Canterbury

Gordon Campbell: On Justin Trudeau’s Demise, In A Global Context

Canadians can take a while to get angry – but when they finally do, watch out. Canada has been falling out of love with Justin Trudeau for years, and his exit has to be the least surprising news event of the New Year. On recent polling, Trudeau’s Liberal party has the support of only 16% of the voting public, which is the lowest approval rating recorded by the Liberals, in their entire 157 years of existence. Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s right hand woman resigned three weeks ago, his chosen successor has declined the job, and by Christmas, his own party has turned on him.