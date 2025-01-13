Firefighters Compete At UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge

Each year, over 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. We have seen several large vegetation fires this summer already and they all require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, the hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Saturday 18 January, 50 firefighters from around the North Island will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other in the annual UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from Ahuroa, Carterton, Havelock North, Manly, Mayor View, Morrinsville, Te Aroha, Thames, Wainuiomata, Wellsford, and West Harbour volunteer fire brigades.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced, and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

Bring the kids along to watch this competitive display of firefighting techniques.

Location: Havelock North Village Green

Date/Time: Saturday 18 January 2024 from 0930hrs till 1600hrs (approx.)

