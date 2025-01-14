Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2024 Quarter

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 11:03 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

14 January 2025

National dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 December 2024, the estimated number of:

  • private dwellings is 2,110,200
  • households is 2,027,700.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Dwelling and household estimates: December 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/dwelling-and-household-estimates-december-2024-quarter
  • CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
