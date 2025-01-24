Road Blocked, SH51, Waipatu - Eastern
Friday, 24 January 2025, 7:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH51/Ruahapia Road near Waipatu is blocked following a
crash this evening.
Police were alerted to the single
vehicle crash at around 6.45pm.
There have been no
reported injuries.
The road is blocked between Napier
Road and St Georges Road and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
