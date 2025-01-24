Road Blocked, SH51, Waipatu - Eastern

SH51/Ruahapia Road near Waipatu is blocked following a crash this evening.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash at around 6.45pm.

There have been no reported injuries.

The road is blocked between Napier Road and St Georges Road and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

