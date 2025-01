Serious Crash, Clevely Line, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Palmerston North this evening.

At around 8.35pm, Police were called to the Clevely Line and Railway Road intersection.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The intersection is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and expect delays.

