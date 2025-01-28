Crash Blocks Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fergusson Drive is currently blocked near the
Silverstream Bridge following a crash.
The two-vehicle
crash occurred just before 9am.
No injuries have been
reported.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
