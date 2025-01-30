Palmerston North Police Make Arrests After Three Violent Incidents

Palmerston North Police have made arrests following three violent incidents across the city this month.

In the last few weeks, Police have arrested three men aged 22 to 26 following two serious assaults at two bars, and a violent incident outside a petrol station.

In the early hours of New Years Day, Police responded to a bar on Rangitikei Street, following reports of an assault where one person received serious injuries.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Palmerston North District Court on 4 March, on a charge of wounding with intent to injure.

Then, on Monday 27 January, Police responded to a bar on Main Street around 11.30pm where one person received serious injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The victim is expected to be discharged from hospital today.

A 26-year-old man appeared in Palmerston North District Court this week on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to reappear in court on 10 March.

In a third, separate incident, on 10 January two men received injuries following an incident where one of the men was struck by a vehicle on Ferguson Street, and another person received injuries consistent with stab wounds.

They have both been discharged from hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear before the Palmerston North District Court on 4 March on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, and assault with a blunt instrument.

It has been pleasing to be able to hold people account for these violent actions, and Police will continue to work hard to keep our community safe.

