SH15 Expected To Reopen Shortly

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 15 is expected to reopen between Maungatapere and Otaika around 2pm this afternoon.

The road has been closed since yesterday morning (Wednesday 29 January) to allow NZ Police to investigate following the unexplained death of a motorcyclist.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience during the closure.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztanorthland

X: https://x.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

