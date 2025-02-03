Southland Police Gearing Up For Invercargill Events

Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie, Southland Area Road Policing Manager:

Southland Police are gearing up for a big start to February 2025, with a number of large events scheduled in the Invercargill area.

First off the blocks is the Burt Munro Challenge, running between 5 - 9 February, in and around the Invercargill area.

During this time, we also have Waitangi Day celebrations, a pre-season Highlanders game on 6 February, and the Invercargill Rodeo on 8 February.

There will be a real buzz in and around Invercargill with all of these events occurring across just a few days, and we want to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy these events safely.

We are expecting an influx of visitors to the region, with many more people on the roads, and out and about in the city.

And Police will also be on the roads and out and about, highly visible and working to help keep everyone safe. But we can't do it alone - we all have a part to play in keeping our community safe, particularly on the roads.

The Burt Munro Challenge attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts each year - both riders and spectators.

We know that motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, given the much lower levels of protection they have in the event of a crash compared with the occupant of a car.

We urge all motorcyclists to ensure your bike is up-to-scratch mechanically before you set off, and wear appropriate safety gear - including high-vis to improve your visibility to other road users.

And all road users should ensure they are focused on the basics: Drive within the speed limit and in accordance with the conditions; don't drive if impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue; put the phone away; and ensure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained.

Finally, with the increased traffic on the city's roads and in surrounding areas, it's more important than ever that motorists exercise patience and consideration for other road users. We also advise planning ahead and leaving a bit of extra time to get where you need to go, just in case there are delays.

If we all play our part, we can help ensure everyone is able to enjoy our beautiful region safely, and make it home in one piece.

