Name Release: Fatal Crash Fairlight
Monday, 3 February 2025, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash in Fairlight on Thursday 30
January.
He was 29-year-old Thomas George Murdoch of
Frankton.
Our thoughts are with those close to him at
this time.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
