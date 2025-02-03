Passing Of Rotary International Past President Bill Boyd

Rotary Oceania would like to announce that Past Rotary International President, Bill Boyd, passed away on January 22nd 2025 in Auckland.

He was only the second New Zealander to hold this office in 120 years of Rotary International.

Bill was instrumental in leading 1.2million Rotarians as the world President during 2006-2007. He was recognized for his outstanding service to the Rotary Foundation with a Distinguished Service Award and Citation for Meritorious Service. He was also honored with the Queen’s Service Order for Community Service in 2007 and was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013. Bill and his wife Lorna Bill were awarded the Royce and Jean Abbey Foundation award in 2024 and Bill was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow.

Bill was a member of the Pakuranga Rotary Club in Auckland and his passion was around water & literacy. He and Lorna set up a Trust where they distributed 230,000 “Dictionaries in Schools ”programme across New Zealand to low decile schools, worth approximately $ 7million.

He was also a Trustee of the Trees for Survival programme in NZ and had many and varied Rotary International roles across the decades, the last being the Chair of an International Peace Task Force working at an International level.

Noted as an outstanding communicator and “teller of tales” Bill described himself as “an ordinary man given extraordinary opportunites”.

