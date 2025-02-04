Overnight Shift Of SH1 Southbound Traffic

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises the two southbound lanes on State Highway 1 between the BP motorway service centre and Drury Interchange will be shifted eastward overnight on Monday 10 February.

Full closures from 9pm to 5am of the Southern Motorway in both directions between Papakura and Drury interchanges are required from Sunday 9 February to Thursday 13 February to roll out this traffic switch. During these closures, traffic will be detoured between these interchanges along Great South Road.

This temporary realignment will see the two southbound lanes shift to the east. The two northbound lanes between the Drury Interchange and the BP motorway service centre will then be shifted westward in the coming weeks. These lane realignments will provide additional workspace in the central median for motorway widening and stormwater improvements.

There will be further lane shifts in both directions across the life of Stage 1B of this project, similar to traffic layouts during Stage 1A of this project.

