Unemployment Rate At 5.1 Percent In The December 2024 Quarter
Unemployment continued to grow, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reaching 5.1 percent in the December 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
In the December 2024 quarter:
- the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent
- the employment rate was 67.4 percent
- annual wage inflation was 3.3 percent
- average ordinary time hourly earnings were $42.57.
