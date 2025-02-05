Update: Serious Crash In Parnell
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise the pedestrian critically injured in a
serious crash in Parnell has died.
The pedestrian was
transported to Auckland City Hospital this afternoon, where
he later succumbed to his injuries.
Enquiries are
ongoing into the crash.
The Strand has since reopened
to traffic following a scene
examination.
