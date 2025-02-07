Road Blocked, Mokau Road, Mokau - Central
Friday, 7 February 2025, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a single vehicle crash where a
truck has rolled on Mokau Road (SH3), near Mohakatino Road,
Mokau.
The crash was reported around 1:45pm.
The
driver is reported to be in a moderate to serious
condition.
The road is blocked and motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
