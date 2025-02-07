Road Blocked, Mokau Road, Mokau - Central

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash where a truck has rolled on Mokau Road (SH3), near Mohakatino Road, Mokau.

The crash was reported around 1:45pm.

The driver is reported to be in a moderate to serious condition.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

