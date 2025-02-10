Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Congestion On SH1 North Of Kaiwaka

Monday, 10 February 2025, 4:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising people traveling on State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka to plan ahead and expect delays.

Contractors resealed a 650m section of the state highway last night and, due to the high volume of traffic in this area, vehicles are moving very slowly over the new surface, causing significant congestion.

It’s important to slow down and, where possible, maintain a steady speed through newly sealed sections of road because small chips can be flicked up from the road surface and damage vehicles – especially windscreens. That’s why we often keep temporary speed limits in place even after it looks like the work has been completed. As well as safety, the temporary speed limit also helps ensure the quality of the reseal. Travelling at the posted temporary speed limit allows for the chips to be embedded into the road surface and for them to remain in place as the seal cures.

Contractors have made some tweaks to traffic management to reduce delays. They are also working to protect the new surface from static traffic by using water carts and additional chip.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 