Congestion On SH1 North Of Kaiwaka

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising people traveling on State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka to plan ahead and expect delays.

Contractors resealed a 650m section of the state highway last night and, due to the high volume of traffic in this area, vehicles are moving very slowly over the new surface, causing significant congestion.

It’s important to slow down and, where possible, maintain a steady speed through newly sealed sections of road because small chips can be flicked up from the road surface and damage vehicles – especially windscreens. That’s why we often keep temporary speed limits in place even after it looks like the work has been completed. As well as safety, the temporary speed limit also helps ensure the quality of the reseal. Travelling at the posted temporary speed limit allows for the chips to be embedded into the road surface and for them to remain in place as the seal cures.

Contractors have made some tweaks to traffic management to reduce delays. They are also working to protect the new surface from static traffic by using water carts and additional chip.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

